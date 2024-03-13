Advertisement

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recently came under the scanner for liking a controversial post on Twitter, which as per netizens, appears to be targeting all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Shami played under Hardik Pandya's captaincy at Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League for two years before the all-rounder left GT to rejoin Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

Shami's reaction to the post has gone viral with several reactions from cricket fans and social media users coming in the past few hours. Shami and Pandya were both injured during the ODI World Cup 2023. While Shami continued playing for the country, Hardik Pandya withdrew mid-tournament. Below is the viral screengrab of the post that Shami liked from his official Twitter handle.

During an IPL match in 2022, there was a notable incident involving Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. Pandya's outburst towards Shami raised concerns about sportsmanship and behavior on the field. In a podcast a year later, Shami disclosed that he had advised Pandya against such aggressive behavior, highlighting its negative impact on public perception.

Shami on the road to recovery, may miss T20 World Cup for India

Mohammed Shami is currently recovering from an injury that he sustained during the ODI World Cup 2023. The pacer, who took 24 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup, missed the five-match Test series against England recently and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for an ankle injury last month.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery process. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey," Shami wrote on 'X' along with three photographs.

The 33-year-old Shami has been missing in action since the ODI World Cup last year. Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career. Along with Prasidh Krishna, Shami was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League and is also set to miss this year's T20 World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)