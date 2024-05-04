Advertisement

India and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series in Kolkata on Thursday. Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first at the Eden Gardens Stadium. During the first innings of the match, an incident occurred that left India captain Rohit Sharma visibly frustrated with teammate Mohammed Shami, whose lazy effort near the boundary rope leaked three extra runs for India.

IND vs SL: Shami's lazy efforts frustrates Rohit - WATCH

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the Sri Lankan innings when debutant Nuwanidu Fernando hit Umran Malik for a boundary toward the deep third-man region. Shami, who was fielding in the area, failed to stop the ball from touching the rope as he got beaten after trying to stop it with his foot. This left Rohit Sharma frustrated with the veteran pacer. Rohit's reaction was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando opened the batting for Sri Lanka and put on a 29-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 20 off 17 balls. Nuwanidu scored a brilliant half-century on debut before being run out for 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 34 off 34 balls before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him LBW. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 15 and 21 runs before being removed by Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, respectively.

Sri Lanka's lower-order batsmen are currently trying to post a respectable total on the board as they have been reduced from 102/2 in 17 overs to 152/7 in 29 overs. Sri Lanka were looking good at one stage in the game but Kuldeep's performance with the ball has helped India make a comeback. Kuldeep has picked three wickets to his name, while Siraj, Umran, and Axar each scalped one wicket.

