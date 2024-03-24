Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:42 IST
Mohammad Amir announces return to international cricket, makes himself available for T20 WC 2024
Controversial Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Mohammed Amir, has decided to come out of retirement and be available for selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
Controversial Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, has decided to come out of retirement and be available for selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.
Amir, who was suspended from cricket for five years from 2010 to 2015 on spot-fixing charges and briefly incarcerated for his crime, withdrew from all forms of international cricket in 2021.
However, he has continued to play in T20 competitions around the world, and the new PCB regime, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has encouraged him to reconsider his retirement.
Mohammad Amir announces return
"I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan," Amir wrote on 'X'.
The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be summoned for the national camp in Kakul.
"After discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations." The soon-to-be 32 Amir has so far played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for an aggregate of 259 scalps across formats.
(With inputs from PTI)
