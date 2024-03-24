×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Mohammad Amir announces return to international cricket, makes himself available for T20 WC 2024

Controversial Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Mohammed Amir, has decided to come out of retirement and be available for selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir | Image:ILT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Controversial Pakistan's left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, has decided to come out of retirement and be available for selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas in June.

Amir, who was suspended from cricket for five years from 2010 to 2015 on spot-fixing charges and briefly incarcerated for his crime, withdrew from all forms of international cricket in 2021.

Advertisement

However, he has continued to play in T20 competitions around the world, and the new PCB regime, led by chairman Mohsin Naqvi, has encouraged him to reconsider his retirement.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans crowd welcomes MI captain Hardik Pandya with loud 'boos'

Advertisement

Mohammad Amir announces return

"I still dream to play for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan," Amir wrote on 'X'.

Advertisement

The left-arm speedster, who last played for Pakistan in a T20I in Manchester in August, 2020 is expected to be summoned for the national camp in Kakul.

"After discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations." The soon-to-be 32 Amir has so far played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is for an aggregate of 259 scalps across formats.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhya Pradesh: Two Minor Brothers Drown In Ur River

Madhya Pradesh: Drown

3 minutes ago
Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth in semis

3 minutes ago
Nagaland: 78 Villages declared Tuberculosis-Free

Nagaland: 78 Villages TB

10 minutes ago
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina's Eras Tour Dump

11 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir

Amir returns

12 minutes ago
BJP LS candidate for the South Goa constituency Pallavi Dempo with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Pallavi Dempo

16 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Sidharth's Yodha Fee

21 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

23 minutes ago
Sunny Hinduja, Aspirants

Sunny On Patriotic Films

23 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kanga Enters Politics

24 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

25 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

BJP Drops Varun Gandhi

26 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown

33 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

40 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

42 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Arun Govil For Lok Sabha

an hour ago
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.

Pak-Afghan Trade Talks

an hour ago
Punjab: Woman's Dead Body Found In Forest Area

Punjab: Woman's Dead Body

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  3. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  5. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo