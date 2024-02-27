Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

'Thank you so much Modi sir': Mohammed Shami overwhelmed by PM Modi's personal note to him

Following his surgery on the right Achilles tendon in London, Mohammed Shami expressed optimism about returning to action soon.

Vishal Tiwari
Mohammed Shami and PM Modi
Mohammed Shami and PM Modi | Image:X/MohammedShami/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami after the renowned pacer confirmed undergoing successful surgery for a long-standing injury. Prime Minister Modi, taking to social media, expressed confidence in Shami's resilience, stating, "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you."

Also Read: SPECULATION MOUNTS: Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 return amid Sunil Gavaskar's witty comment on his absence

Mohammed Shami thanks PM Modi for his wishes

Mohammed Shami responded to PM Modi's message with a thank you note. Shami thanked PM Modi for his wishes and support during the tough times. Shami said that he will work hard towards his recovery. 

“It was such a wonderful surprise to receive a personal note from Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir wishing me a speedy recovery. His kindness and thoughtfulness truly mean a lot to me. Thank you so much Modi sir for your well wishes and support during this time. I will continue to work hard towards my recovery. Thank you all for your continued wish, love, and support,” Shami wrote. 

Also Read: BCCI has a NEW plan to attract Indian players to Test cricket amid Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer saga

Following his surgery on the right Achilles tendon in London, Mohammed Shami expressed optimism about returning to action soon. However, it appears unlikely that he will participate in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, scheduled from March 22 to May 26. Shami tweeted about his procedure, stating, "Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet."

Shami's absence from cricket dates back to India's ODI World Cup campaign, during which he played through pain, contributing significantly with 24 wickets in seven matches at an impressive average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20. He finished as the top wicket-taker of the tournament. The veteran pacer has been sidelined from cricket since then.

