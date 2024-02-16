Advertisement

India have put up a score of 445 runs, but it looks like the team could pay a heavy price as one of their standout player was injured during the IND vs ENG match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj had called the Team physio after the ball hit his right knee when he tried to make a reverse-sweep attempt. He physio puts up some magic spray, takes a painkiller, and he sprang back into action.

Advertisement

Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)

But troubles increased as the physio had to come back to nurse his knee. The risky shot could be trouble for the team as they have to bowl against England now.

IND VS ENG: India score 445 runs in 1st innings

India were all out for 445 in their first innings on the second day of the third Test against England here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112) struck fine hundreds while debutant Sarfaraz Khan made a promising start to his Test career with an impressive 62 off 66 balls.

Advertisement

In his first international outing, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel too batted very well for a neat 46 off 104 balls and the seasoned Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with 37 while sharing a 77-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

India resumed the second day on their overnight score of 326/5 with Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (1) at the crease.

Advertisement

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out at the start of second day as India slipped to 331/7.

Ashwin and Jurel then steadied the innings.

Advertisement

For England, returning pacer Mark Wood finished with figures of 4/114 in 27.5 overs.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 445 all out in 130.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112 Sarfaraj Khan 62; Mark Wood 4/114).

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)