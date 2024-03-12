×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Mooney, Shabnam guide Gujarat Giants to win over UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants scored an eight-run win against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here with Beth Mooney scoring a fine unbeaten half-century and teenager Shabnam Shakil complementing her skipper with her incisive bowling here on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
GG beats UPW
GG beats UPW | Image:WPL
Australian Mooney smashed an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls and then Shabnam (3/11) put the Warriorz on the mat with the wickets of Alyssa Healy (4) and Chamari Athapaththu (0) in the first over itself.

At one stage UP Warriorz were in dire straits, losing four wickets for just 16 on the board before a valiant unbeaten 88 off 60 balls by Deepti Sharma saw them challenge the rivals. But she ran out of overs.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 152 for 8 (Laura Wolvaardt 43, Beth Mooney 74; Sophie Ecclestone 3/38, Deepti Sharma 2/22) beat UP Warriorz 144 for 5 (Deepti Sharma 88 not out, Poonam Khemnar 36; Shabnam Shakil 3/11) by 8 runs. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

