Most number of centuries in the IPL history

Identify the players with the highest number of IPL centuries since the competition's inception in 2008.

The Indian Premier League is a thrilling cricket tournament known for its fast-paced Twenty20 format and high-scoring matches. With its reputation for explosive batting and intense contests, the IPL has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. One of the most challenging achievements in the IPL is scoring a century, given the limited time of just 20 overs and the pressure to score quickly from the outset. While half-centuries are more common, reaching the coveted milestone of 100 runs requires exceptional skill and composure. Despite the formidable challenge posed by aggressive bowling in the final overs, a select group of extraordinary cricketers have risen to the occasion and etched their names in IPL history by reaching this milestone. Looking ahead, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate the excitement of IPL 2024, scheduled to commence on March 22, 2024, promising another enthralling season of top-tier cricketing action.

Players that have scored the most centuries in the IPL history

RankPlayerMatInn100s50sRHS
1Virat Kohli2372297507,263113
2Chris Gayle1421416314,965175*
3Jos Buttler96955193,223124
4KL Rahul1181094334,163132*
5David Warner1761764616,397126
6Shane Watson1451414213,874117*
7AB de Villiers1841703405,162133*
8Shubman Gill91883182,790129
9Sanju Samson1521483203,888119
10Hashim Amla161623577104*
11Shikhar Dhawan2172162506,617106*
12Quinton de Kock96962202,907140*
13Ajinkya Rahane1721592304,400105*
14Brendon McCullum1091092132,880158*
15Virender Sehwag1041042162,728122
16Adam Gilchrist80802112,069109*
17Murali Vijay1061062132,619127
18Ben Stokes454422935107*

Getting a century in cricket is a very difficult undertaking, regardless of the format - One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 (T20), or Test cricket. However, the unexpected nature of T20 matches frequently results in incredible performances on the pitch. From smashing six sixes in an over to bowling maiden overs and earning hat-tricks, anything seemed conceivable in this fast-paced style, with some even approaching double centuries.

Although hitting a century is rare in the Indian Premier League (IPL), several cricketers have done so many times. In this article, we'll look at the players with the most hundreds in IPL history. Stay tuned for more fascinating facts regarding century in the IPL.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with the most hundreds (seven). Kohli cemented his record with two consecutive centuries in the IPL 2023 season. Chris Gayle comes in second with six hundreds, followed by Jos Buttler in third with five centuries. Notably, both Buttler and Kohli scored four hundreds during a single IPL season.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jos Buttler are the only players to score successive century in the IPL. Chris Gayle owns the record for the quickest century in IPL history, hitting it in only 30 balls. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Manish Pandey and Jos Buttler hold the record for the slowest century, both requiring 67 balls to reach the milestone.

Brendon McCullum, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made history by getting the first ever century in the IPL.

