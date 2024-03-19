Advertisement

The Indian Premier League is a thrilling cricket tournament known for its fast-paced Twenty20 format and high-scoring matches. With its reputation for explosive batting and intense contests, the IPL has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. One of the most challenging achievements in the IPL is scoring a century, given the limited time of just 20 overs and the pressure to score quickly from the outset. While half-centuries are more common, reaching the coveted milestone of 100 runs requires exceptional skill and composure. Despite the formidable challenge posed by aggressive bowling in the final overs, a select group of extraordinary cricketers have risen to the occasion and etched their names in IPL history by reaching this milestone. Looking ahead, cricket enthusiasts can anticipate the excitement of IPL 2024, scheduled to commence on March 22, 2024, promising another enthralling season of top-tier cricketing action.

Players that have scored the most centuries in the IPL history

Rank Player Mat Inn 100s 50s R HS 1 Virat Kohli 237 229 7 50 7,263 113 2 Chris Gayle 142 141 6 31 4,965 175* 3 Jos Buttler 96 95 5 19 3,223 124 4 KL Rahul 118 109 4 33 4,163 132* 5 David Warner 176 176 4 61 6,397 126 6 Shane Watson 145 141 4 21 3,874 117* 7 AB de Villiers 184 170 3 40 5,162 133* 8 Shubman Gill 91 88 3 18 2,790 129 9 Sanju Samson 152 148 3 20 3,888 119 10 Hashim Amla 16 16 2 3 577 104* 11 Shikhar Dhawan 217 216 2 50 6,617 106* 12 Quinton de Kock 96 96 2 20 2,907 140* 13 Ajinkya Rahane 172 159 2 30 4,400 105* 14 Brendon McCullum 109 109 2 13 2,880 158* 15 Virender Sehwag 104 104 2 16 2,728 122 16 Adam Gilchrist 80 80 2 11 2,069 109* 17 Murali Vijay 106 106 2 13 2,619 127 18 Ben Stokes 45 44 2 2 935 107*

Getting a century in cricket is a very difficult undertaking, regardless of the format - One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 (T20), or Test cricket. However, the unexpected nature of T20 matches frequently results in incredible performances on the pitch. From smashing six sixes in an over to bowling maiden overs and earning hat-tricks, anything seemed conceivable in this fast-paced style, with some even approaching double centuries.

Although hitting a century is rare in the Indian Premier League (IPL), several cricketers have done so many times. In this article, we'll look at the players with the most hundreds in IPL history. Stay tuned for more fascinating facts regarding century in the IPL.

Virat Kohli leads the chart with the most hundreds (seven). Kohli cemented his record with two consecutive centuries in the IPL 2023 season. Chris Gayle comes in second with six hundreds, followed by Jos Buttler in third with five centuries. Notably, both Buttler and Kohli scored four hundreds during a single IPL season.

Furthermore, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jos Buttler are the only players to score successive century in the IPL. Chris Gayle owns the record for the quickest century in IPL history, hitting it in only 30 balls. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Manish Pandey and Jos Buttler hold the record for the slowest century, both requiring 67 balls to reach the milestone.

Brendon McCullum, playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), made history by getting the first ever century in the IPL.

