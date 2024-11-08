MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Display Heartwarming Gesture Towards A Kid Onboard A Flight- WATCH

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently showcased a heartwarming gesture towards a kid onboard a flight. The incident occurred when a Bengaluru family, who were fans of Dhoni, spotted him on the flight along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi's gesture wins hearts

The family was excited to see their idol but was hesitant to approach him for a photo. However, Sakshi Dhoni's kind gesture eased their nervousness, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on social media.

In a video shared by Nethra Gowda, Sakshi Dhoni can be seen interacting warmly with the family, making them feel comfortable and at ease. The video also captures MS Dhoni and little Ziva smiling, adding to the awesomeness of the moment.

The moment has won hearts on social media, with fans praising the Dhoni family's humility and kindness.

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). Dhoni has been retained as an uncapped player by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2025 season. The 42-year-old will get Rs. 4 crore for his services to CSK in the next season.