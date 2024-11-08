Published 20:40 IST, November 8th 2024
MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Display Heartwarming Gesture Towards A Kid Onboard A Flight- WATCH
The incident occurred when a Bengaluru family, who were fans of Dhoni, spotted him on the flight along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni recently showcased a heartwarming gesture towards a kid onboard a flight. The incident occurred when a Bengaluru family, who were fans of Dhoni, spotted him on the flight along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.
Also Read: Rizwan, Zampa Engage In Hilarious Banter As AUS Batter Fooled PAK Skipper In Taking DRS, Loses Call
MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi's gesture wins hearts
The family was excited to see their idol but was hesitant to approach him for a photo. However, Sakshi Dhoni's kind gesture eased their nervousness, creating a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on social media.
In a video shared by Nethra Gowda, Sakshi Dhoni can be seen interacting warmly with the family, making them feel comfortable and at ease. The video also captures MS Dhoni and little Ziva smiling, adding to the awesomeness of the moment.
The moment has won hearts on social media, with fans praising the Dhoni family's humility and kindness.
Also Read: English Legend Ian Botham Accidently Falls Into Crocodile-infested Waters, Rescued By A Former Rival
MS Dhoni will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). Dhoni has been retained as an uncapped player by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the IPL 2025 season. The 42-year-old will get Rs. 4 crore for his services to CSK in the next season.
The IPL 2025 auction is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
20:40 IST, November 8th 2024