Advertisement

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani, is gearing up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July, marking a significant milestone for the high-profile family. However, before the wedding bells chime, a lavish three-day pre-wedding celebration took place in Jamnagar, capturing the attention of social media and leaving an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment scene.

Also Read: 'It DOESN'T MATTER WHO YOU ARE': Michael Vaughan's scathing review of England's display in India

Advertisement

Atlee meets MS Dhoni, the legend of Indian cricket

During this extravagant event held in Gujarat's Jamnagar, a memorable encounter unfolded when blockbuster Tamil filmmaker Atlee, renowned for directing the recent Bollywood hit "Jawan," crossed paths with Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

Advertisement

In a heartwarming video that quickly went viral, MS Dhoni and Atlee shared a warm embrace, exchanging pleasantries as the talented director attentively engaged in conversation with the cricketing icon. Amidst their interaction, Atlee proudly introduced his wife Priya to the esteemed cricketer, solidifying the moment.

Subsequently, Atlee delighted fans by sharing selfies capturing his moments with MS Dhoni and their respective partners, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already buzzing pre-wedding festivities of the youngest Ambani. Atlee shared the pictures with a caption that read, “thalaaaaaaaaa. Love you sir.”

Advertisement

Dhoni also met with other Indian film industry stars including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor. Photos with them have also garnered the attention of social media users in the past three days.

Also Read: 'WHY WAS Bumrah RESTED? Bowling 23 overs in entire game is not tiring': Gavaskar asks Team India

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action during the IPL 2024, where he is likely to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for one last time. Dhoni turned to his official Facebook handle to share an important update with his fans and followers. Dhoni in his post suggested that he might return to IPL 2024 with a new role.