Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 21:21 IST

MS Dhoni's Close Friend Comes Up With a Fascinating Prediction About CSK Skipper's IPL Retirement

While the upcoming IPL 2024 season could turn out to be MS Dhoni's last, MS Dhoni's close friend does not see it to be the case. Know what he said.

ms dhoni news
Ms Dhoni | Image:ipl/bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian Cricket fans are awaiting the start of the IPL 2024 season, as the tournament will once again bring the sight of MS Dhoni gracing the field in the ever-iconic yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings. While the CSK franchise is yet to make Dhoni's participation in the IPL 2024 official, there are no doubts prevailing about his role in the team. Although there is a general understanding that the upcoming season may turn out to be MS Dhoni's last, his childhood friend however does not believe it to be the case.

Also Read | Pollard Gets His Priorities Straight, Leaves PSL to Attend Ambani Bash

MS Dhoni's childhood friend deems him to be fit enough for two more seasons

MS Dhoni's childhood friend Paramjit Singh says his chum is fit enough to play another two seasons. MS Dhoni has been coy about his future but when it comes to his friend there is no uncertainty that the 42-year-old still has the mental and physical prowess to compete for another two seasons. 

In an interview with OneCricket, Paramjt Singh confidently said:

"I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons. He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit."

It is worth noting that Paramjit Singh played a significant impact in MS Dhoni's career. He was important in the Ranchi-born cricketer securing his maiden bat sponsorship agreement.

Interestingly, Dhoni's recent practice videos indicate that he would play in the IPL 2024 with a sticker from 'Prime Sports,' a sports shop owned by Paramjit, on his bat.

Also Read | Anderson laments Kohli's absence from Test Series as 'DISSAPOINTING'

New season with a fresh crop of talent

Under MS Dhoni, CSK went on to win the IPL trophy for the record equaling the 5th time in 2023. This season they are coming in with extra enforcement. The franchise roped in talented Kiwi all-rounders, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra, in the IPL 2024 mini-auction. However, the inclusion of Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahim, and Sameer Rizvi, may give them a further edge. CSK will begin their IPL 2024 journey on the season's premiere i.e., on March 22, 2024, against RCB.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 21:16 IST

