Advertisement

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has shed light on the rationale behind Rinku Singh's omission from the Indian T20 World Cup squad, emphasizing the pivotal role of spin-friendly conditions in the West Indies and the USA. In an exclusive conversation with RevSportz, MSK Prasad provided insights into the selection process and the factors influencing the final squad composition.

Also Read: Thala's Gesture of Appreciation: MS Dhoni surprises 103-Year-Old fan with a signed CSK shirt

Advertisement

MSK Prasad on Rinku Singh's exclusion from T20 World Cup 2024

MSK Prasad acknowledged the close competition among contenders like Rinku Singh, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill for a spot in the squad, emphasizing the BCCI selectors' meticulous approach. However, he underscored the selectors' strategic decision to prioritise spin options, considering the prevailing pitch conditions in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

"I feel all three Rinku, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill were very close to getting selected. Having said that, the selectors did a good job. They were very clear that in the Caribbean and the USA the wickets will assist the spinners during the latter part of the summer," MSK Prasad stated.

The former chief selector explained that the inclusion of an additional spinner, Axar Patel, was instrumental in shaping the squad composition.

Advertisement

"I think that is the only reason in going for an extra spinner, Axar. That is the reason Rinku had to miss out. See if you look at the players who fit in the role as finishers, I think there is no one better than Rinku now in India. I also feel it is a little unfortunate and hard to digest the fact Rinku has been ignored," MSK Prasad clarified.

KKR batter Rinku Singh has been excluded from the main squad but will travel with the Indian team as part of the reserves. He along with Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed are part of the four-member reserve list for the T20 World Cup 2024. Rinku Singh is currently playing in the IPL 2024, where his form has been a matter of concern.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some people are not happy with the selection. Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth has slammed the BCCI selectors for ignoring Rinku Singh and picking four spinners instead.

K Srikkanth Said “ This is rubbish, rubbish selection. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat” (YT)



pic.twitter.com/4OYNM7aI9v — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_)

Also Read: 'MY BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT': Yuzvendra Chahal reacts to being chosen for the T20WC after previous snubs

Advertisement

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed