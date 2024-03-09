×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants updates: GG opts to bat first

In match No. 17 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the MI vs GG match here. Get instant updates from the MI vs GG match here at this blog.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs GG
MI vs GG LIVE Blog | Image: WPL
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants updates: Toss Update
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants updates: How to watch the match live?
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants updates: Venue and timing of the match
  • Listen to this article
7: 04 IST, March 9th 2024

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elected to bat first.

5: 41 IST, March 9th 2024

Fans in India can  watch the live telecast of MI vs GG WPL match on Sports 18. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.

Advertisement
5: 40 IST, March 9th 2024

The MI vs GG WPL match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The live action will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.

5: 39 IST, March 9th 2024

Good evening folks, and welcome to yet another action-packed session of WPL 2024. Today in the match no.17, Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants. MI is sitting pretty at second on the table, and a win today will take them to the top spot. GG on the other hand are also not at a spot of bother. They could come on parallel terms with MI and DC, should they win today. Thus, with an intriguing set to play in the awaits, stay at this space for instant updates.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

19 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Women of Sandeshkhali: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. Where To Head Down For A Backpacking Trip In March?

    Travel17 minutes ago

  3. Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ahan Shetty In Sanki

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Bihar Govt Will Form Committee: Amit Shah on Action Against Land Mafia

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

    India News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo