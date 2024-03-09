Good evening folks, and welcome to yet another action-packed session of WPL 2024. Today in the match no.17, Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants. MI is sitting pretty at second on the table, and a win today will take them to the top spot. GG on the other hand are also not at a spot of bother. They could come on parallel terms with MI and DC, should they win today. Thus, with an intriguing set to play in the awaits, stay at this space for instant updates.