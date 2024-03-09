Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
WPL 2024 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants updates: GG halts MI's run-flow
In match No. 17 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants. Catch the live updates of the MI vs GG match here. Get instant updates from the MI vs GG match here at this blog.
9: 53 IST, March 9th 2024
Mumbai Indians have lost two wickets in quick succession. They have accumulated 57 after 7.3 overs.
9: 32 IST, March 9th 2024
MI are off to a stedy start. They are 21/0 after 3 overs.
9: 08 IST, March 9th 2024
Despite losing wickets in quick intervals, GG has put on 190 on the board. MI would need 191 to register a win.
9: 05 IST, March 9th 2024
Gujarat Giants have lost three wickets in quick succession. GG-160/4 AFTER 16 OVERS.
8: 38 IST, March 9th 2024
Beth Mooney departs after scoring 66 runs. Sajana gets the breakthrough. GG-148/2 AFTER 13.4 OVERS.
8: 29 IST, March 9th 2024
Hemalatha has got to her 50. Beth Mooney is at 64. GG are cruising at 129/1 after 12.2 overs.
8: 11 IST, March 9th 2024
GG are on-course to put on a big total. Mooney and Hemalatha have been rock-solid till now. GG-76/1 after 8 overs.
7: 48 IST, March 9th 2024
Gujarat Giants are 20.1 after 3.1 overs. Beth Mooney and Dayalan Hemalatha are in the middle. Wolvaardt is the batter dismissed.
7: 34 IST, March 9th 2024
Lura Wolvaardt survives early LBW scare. DRS decision went in her favor. It's 1/0 after the 1st over
7: 04 IST, March 9th 2024
Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss and elected to bat first.
5: 41 IST, March 9th 2024
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of MI vs GG WPL match on Sports 18. Simultaneously, the match will live stream on Jio Cinema app and website.
5: 40 IST, March 9th 2024
The MI vs GG WPL match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The live action will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST.
5: 39 IST, March 9th 2024
Good evening folks, and welcome to yet another action-packed session of WPL 2024. Today in the match no.17, Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Giants. MI is sitting pretty at second on the table, and a win today will take them to the top spot. GG on the other hand are also not at a spot of bother. They could come on parallel terms with MI and DC, should they win today. Thus, with an intriguing set to play in the awaits, stay at this space for instant updates.
Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:43 IST