Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:03 IST
WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score & Updates: MI win the toss and elect to bat
In Match No. 14 of WPL 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Catch the live score and updates of the MI vs UPW match here. Get instant live updates from the MI vs UPW match here at this blog.
8: 03 IST, March 7th 2024
Chamari Athapaththu dismissed Yastika Bhatia for 9 off 13 balls. MI 17/2 in 3.4 overs.
7: 36 IST, March 7th 2024
Hayley Matthews has been dismissed for 4 off 3 balls by Chamari Athapaththu.
7: 35 IST, March 7th 2024
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Mathews have opened the batting for Mumbai Indians.
7: 09 IST, March 7th 2024
UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Mumbai Indians XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque
7: 03 IST, March 7th 2024
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first against UP Warriorz in Match 14 of WPL 2024.
6: 39 IST, March 7th 2024
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, S Sajana, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri
6: 37 IST, March 7th 2024
The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be held in New Delhi.
6: 36 IST, March 7th 2024
The live streaming and broadcast of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match will be available on Sports 18 and JioCinema.
Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
