Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Streaming: How to watch WPL 2024 in India, UK, & USA?

The WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals | Image:WPL
The upcoming second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to kick off on Friday, February 23 with an enticing opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Delhi Capitals. With a focus on providing a broader stage for burgeoning homegrown talents, the league aims to fulfill its core objective of nurturing and showcasing promising players. Take a look at all the details regarding the WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match take place?

The WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take place on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match be held?

The WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bangalore.

At what time the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match will begin?

The WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match in India?

The WPL 2024 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

How to watch live broadcast of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 match in India?

The live broadcast of the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be shown on Sports 18 TV channel in India. 

How to watch WPL 2024 in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WPL 2024 on SkySports. 

How to watch WPL 2024 in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the WPL 2024 on Willow TV. 

How to watch WPL 2024 in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the WPL 2024 on Fox Sports. 

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Full squads

Mumbai Indians Squad: Shabnim Ismail, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Priyanka Bala, Fatima Jaffer, Humairaa Kaazi, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon, Natalie Sciver-Brunt , Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Laura Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Alice Capsey, and Titas Sadhu.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:12 IST

