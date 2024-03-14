×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Mumbai win Ranji Trophy title for THE 42nd TIME, defeat Vidharbha by 169 runs in the final

Mumbai clinches 42nd Ranji Trophy title, triumphing over Vidarbha by 169 runs in the final, showcasing an impressive display of cricket.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Mumbai Ranji Trophy
Mumbai Ranji Trophy | Image:BCCI domestic
  • 3 min read
In an enthralling encounter at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai emerged victorious over Vidarbha by a commanding margin of 169 runs in the Final of the Ranji Trophy. Mumbai posted 224 in their first innings, with Shardul Thakur's impressive 75 and Yash Thakur leading Vidarbha's bowling attack with figures of 3/54. In response, Vidarbha struggled to 105 all out, with Tanush Kotian's 3/7 causing the most damage. Mumbai then strengthened their position, amassing 418 in their second innings, spearheaded by Musheer Khan's outstanding 136. Vidarbha put up a fight, scoring 368 in their second innings, led by Akshay Wadkar's resilient 102, but fell short of the mammoth target of 538. The match showcased outstanding performances from both sides, culminating in Mumbai clinching the title in a thrilling finale.


Domestic heavyweights Mumbai ended their eight-year barren run to lift a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, beating a resolute Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of a thoroughly engrossing summit clash.

The fate of the final -- Mumbai's 48th in the 90 years of the tournament's history -- here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and the unheralded Harsh Dubey (65) kept Mumbai at bay for the entire first session after Vidarbha resumed on 248 for five, needing another 290 runs to win. The team was eventually bowled out for 368.

In a contest that ebbed and flowed, Mumbai came out as the winners after Vidarbha frustrated them for long periods of play in the last two days.

Wadkar not only led the fight for his side with his first century of the year while also crossing the 600-run mark this season. Dubey brought up only his second fifty of the first-class career.

Together, they forged the longest stand of the innings, consuming 255 balls in 194 minutes from day four until a little after the resumption of the second session on the final day.

Wadkar fell shortly after play resumed -- leg before off Tanush Kotian (4/95) -- and once the pair was broken, it all ended in a jiffy for the visitors who have now lost the Ranji Trophy final on the third instance after winning two titles.

Tushar Deshpande continued employ the short ball to dismiss Dubey (65 off 128 balls, 5 x4s, 2x6s) and Aditya Sarwate, who missed the majority of the game owing to a back spasm.

While Kotian cleaned up Yash Thakur (6) for his fourth wicket, Dhawal Kulkarni signed off from all forms of cricket with the final wicket of the game in the form of Umesh Yadav for a fairytale ending.

Brief scores: Mumbai: 224 & 418 Vidarbha: 105 & 368 in 134.4 overs (Atharva Taide 32, Aman Mokhade 32, Karun Nair 74, Akshay Wadkar 102; Tanush Kotian 4/95) by 169 runs. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 14th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

