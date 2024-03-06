Updated March 6th, 2024 at 21:38 IST
WTF JUST HAPPENED! Sachin Tendulkar gets out to Munawar Faruiqui, watch viral video from ISPL
Sachin Tendulkar, batting at 30, mistimed a shot off Munawar Faruqui and was caught. The commentator remarked, "The stadium fell into complete silence."
Sachin Tendulkar, the embodiment of batting perfection, graced the cricketing world with his brilliance over three decades, providing countless cherished moments for billions of Indians. His illustrious career was adorned with staggering batting records, many of which stand as monuments unlikely to be surpassed.
Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar
Recently, the Master Blaster returned to the cricket field in a match of the Indian Street Premier League, a T10 tournament featuring celebrity team owners like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan.
In this entertaining match, Sachin Tendulkar, alongside players like Robin Uthappa and Akshay Kumar, showcased his skills. However, to the surprise of many, the legendary batsman was dismissed by Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 17.
A video from the showpiece match between Tendulkar's Masters and Kumar's Khiladi is making rounds on the internet. The clip features, the rare spectacle of the Bollywood A-lister bowling to the "God of Cricket" Sachin Tendulkar. Contrary to the agility he showcases in his Bollywood movies, Akshay Kumar had a slow run-up, bowled at a timid speed, and bowled a short-length delivery.
At that pace, a short length was asking for trouble and Tendulkar used his years of experience to clobber it over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six. Here's the video which is making waves on social media.
While Sachin Tendulkar gave Akshay Kumar a taste of what the likes of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, and Alan Donald, etc, suffered back in the day, he later got out on the delivery of Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 20:53 IST
