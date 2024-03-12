×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Ranji Trophy final record in Master Blaster's presence

Coincidentally, Sachin Tendulkar, now 50 years old, was present at the stadium when Musheer Khan broke his long-standing Ranji Trophy final record.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Musheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar
Musheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar | Image:X
In the ongoing Ranji Trophy final clash between Mumbai and Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Musheer Khan, the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan, made headlines by surpassing a record held by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for 29 years. At the age of 19 years and 14 days, Musheer achieved the remarkable feat of scoring a century for Mumbai, becoming the youngest player to do so in a Ranji Trophy final.

Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record

Sachin Tendulkar, who had held the record for the youngest century scorer in a Ranji Trophy final since 1995, witnessed the historic moment as Musheer Khan broke his long-standing record at the Wankhede. Coincidentally, Tendulkar, now 50 years old, was present at the stadium to watch the young talent's extraordinary performance.

On Day 3 of the match, which fell on Tuesday, March 12, Musheer Khan reached the coveted milestone after facing 255 deliveries. He added two runs off Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur to secure his second first-class century. This achievement overshadowed Tendulkar's record, who had scored a century at the age of 21 in the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final against Punjab at the same venue.

Thanks to Musheer's performance in Mumbai's second innings, his team was able to extend their lead to over 500 runs. Mumbai scored 224 runs in the first innings and then bowled Vidarbha out for just 105 runs. Musheer Khan, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane then contributed massively to help Mumbai take the driver's seat in the final of this year's Ranji Trophy.  

Published March 12th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

