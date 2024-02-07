Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:22 IST

Musheer Khan: 2nd Indian after Shikhar Dhawan to achieve feat, not even Kohli or Yuvraj did it

With his knock, Musheer Khan joined veteran cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in the elusive list of two centuries scored by Indian batters at the U19 World Cup.

Press Trust Of India
Musheer Khan
Musheer Khan | Image:Hotstar
Musheer Khan flayed New Zealand attack with his second century of the ICC U-19 World Cup while opener Adarsh Singh struck 52 as India posted a stiff 296–run target in their Super Six contest, here on Tuesday. 

On a perfect batting wicket here at the Mangaung Oval, Musheer tore apart the Kiwis bowling line-up to become the first batter in the current competition to breach the 300-run mark, going past Pakistan's Shahzaib Khan with his stupendous effort.

En route his 131, Musheer blasted 13 fours and three sixes off just 125 balls and once showed admirable temperament to up the ante just when it was required.

Busy at the crease constantly, the 18-year-old Musheer motored on from one end unleashing strokes in all directions, while he began with an upper-cut for a four.

His innings was spruced with fine running between the wickets and ended in the death overs when he was looking to accelerate.

But it was a shaky start for the Indians, who lost the previous game's centurion Arshin Kulkarni (9) early on.

The dismissal, however, also brought the pair of Musheer and Adarsh together who carried out a fine recovery job with a 77-run stand.

Adarsh took charge of attacking the bowlers as he looked good while driving on the rise and also played the pull-shot with elan.

It was only unfortunate that he failed to keep a drive in check when Zac Cumming (1/37) teased him with one outside off.

A thick edge off Adarsh's bat flew to Oliver Tewatiya at point in the 18th over, which ended the charge for the left-handed Indian opener who made 52 off 58 balls with six fours.

There also was some disappointment in store for India captain Uday Saharan who failed to convert his start and was dismissed for 35 (57 balls, 2 fours). He had three fifties on trot before this game.

Saharan, nevertheless, did a fine job of consolidating the innings for his side, putting on 87 with Musheer which also happened to be the best stand for India in this game.

However, Musheer's century and Adarsh's contribution at the top notwithstanding, India lost wickets in a flurry towards the end to fall short of breaching the 300-run mark, finishing at 295 for eight.

For New Zealand, seamer Mason Clarke returned 8-0-64-4.

Brief scores: India U-19 295/8 in 50 overs (Adarsh Singh 52, Musheer Khan 131, Uday Saharan 35; Mason Clarke 4/64) vs New Zealand U-19. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

