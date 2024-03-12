×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

'I saw Sachin sir on the big screen and wanted to impress him': Musheer Khan on his century

Musheer's remarkable century on the third day followed his stellar unbeaten 203 against Baroda in the quarterfinals and a crucial 55 against Tamil Nadu in the

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sachin Tendulkar and Musheer Khan
Sachin Tendulkar and Musheer Khan | Image:PTI
The presence of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar proved to be a significant source of motivation for 19-year-old Mumbai batsman Musheer Khan during their Ranji Trophy final game against Vidarbha on Tuesday. His composed innings of 136 helped tilt the balance of the Ranji Trophy final firmly in Mumbai's favor, leading to an eventual victory over Vidarbha by the third day itself. 

Musheer Khan on Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's appearance during the morning session of the third day coincided with Musheer's impressive performance, as he secured his second century in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Musheer's remarkable century on the third day followed his stellar unbeaten 203 against Baroda in the quarterfinals and a crucial 55 against Tamil Nadu in the semifinals, contributing to Mumbai's imposing target of 538 runs for Vidarbha. Musheer also broke Sachin Tendulkar's record as he became the youngest player to score a century in the final of Ranji Trophy. 

Reflecting on his innings, Musheer Khan revealed, "I did not even know that Sachin sir was here. But when I was batting on 60, I saw him on the big screen, and from that point onwards, I batted with the motivation to impress him."

The presence of both Tendulkar and India captain Rohit Sharma at the Wankhede Stadium underscored the increasing significance of domestic red-ball matches. Recently, the BCCI announced the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ to promote the longest format.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 12th, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Whatsapp logo