Updated March 18th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim MOCKS Sri Lanka team with broken helmet celebration amid 'Timed Out' saga

Earlier, Sri Lankan team engaged in 'Timed out' celebrations after winning the T20I series, aiming to taunt Bangladesh.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration
Mushfiqur Rahim's celebration | Image:X/FanCode
Bangladesh's veteran cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim delivered a scathing response to Sri Lanka's jests with a provocative broken helmet celebration after Bangladesh secured a significant ODI series victory. The gesture encapsulated the culmination of a rivalry that had simmered since the unusual dismissal of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Angelo Mathews found himself in the annals of cricketing history as the first player to be dismissed by timed out during the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh. Despite Mathews' plea for the appeal to be withdrawn, the decision stood, sparking controversy and souring relations between the two teams.

Fast forward to the recent T20I series, where the Sri Lankan team engaged in 'Timed out' celebrations after winning the contest 2-1, aiming to taunt Bangladesh over the contentious dismissal. The gesture reignited tensions and added fuel to the fiery rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

Mushfiqur Rahim takes perfect revenge on Sri Lanka team

However, Mushfiqur Rahim's response in the aftermath of Bangladesh's ODI series win against Sri Lanka spoke volumes. Rahim, with a broken helmet celebration, mocked the Sri Lankan team, subtly reminding them of their vulnerabilities and shortcomings.

The broken helmet celebration served as a symbolic retort to Sri Lanka's mockery, suggesting that Bangladesh was unscathed by their jibes and remained steadfast in their resolve. Mushfiqur Rahim's actions encapsulated the spirit of competitive banter while highlighting the resilience and unity of the Bangladesh team.

The incident further underscores the intensity and passion that characterizes cricketing rivalries, where on-field actions often transcend the boundaries of the game itself. As both teams gear up for future encounters, Rahim's broken helmet celebration stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of competition and the unwavering pride of the Bangladeshi cricketing fraternity.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Whatsapp logo