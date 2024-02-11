Advertisement

Bengal fast bowler Akash Deep, who was recently named to India's team for the final three Tests against England, explained the terrible impact of losing two family members in six months, which drove him to focus more intently on cricket.

Akash Deep has a heartbreaking story

The 27-year-old right-arm bowler from Bengal won his berth in the Indian Test team by consistently performing in domestic cricket. With 103 wickets in 29 first-class matches at an outstanding average of 23.18, his selection reflects his ability on the pitch. Furthermore, his impressive performance in the unofficial Tests against the England Lions last month, where he took 11 wickets, bolstered his credentials.

Akash Deep's rise to national prominence goes beyond just cricketing success. Hailing from Bihar, a place lacking in cricketing history, he was pressured by his family to pursue alternate career choices such as taking the Bihar police constable examinations or working for the state government's Class IV personnel. However, the devastating loss of two family members in a short period irreparably changed his direction, prompting him to devote his complete attention to the game he loves. Speaking to PTI, as quoted by Cricbuzz, Akash Deep said:

“My father and my brother died within six months. I had nothing to lose, and the motivation was that I had to take care of the family. I would play proper leather-ball matches for my club, but initially there was no money. So three to four days a month, I would play tennis-ball matches around the district and earn Rs 6,000 per day. So I would earn 20,000 per month, which helped me run my expenses,”

Before truly committing to cricket, Akash Deep faced negative comments and abuse for his enthusiasm for the game. Reflecting on his past, he recalled how playing cricket in his community was sometimes criticised and seen as a 'crime'. He recalled:

"In Bihar [suspended by the BCCI at the time], there was no platform and especially from the place where I came from, Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime. Lots of parents would ask their children not to mingle with Akash as he only plays cricket and your studies would go for a toss. But I don't blame them. What would you have achieved playing cricket in a place like that?,”

Akash Deep has been named to the Indian team for the forthcoming Tests against England, succeeding Avesh Khan. Notably, his Bengal colleague Mukesh Kumar is also on the Test squad. Although Akash Deep has yet to make his international debut, he earned significant experience as a member of the Indian ODI group on their recent tour to South Africa.

In addition to his 29 first-class outings, Akash Deep has played in 28 List A matches and 41 T20 games, taking 42 and 48 wickets, respectively.

Team India’s squad vs England for the rest of the Tests

Rohit (C), Bumrah (VC), Jaiswal, Gill, Rahul, Patidar, Sarfaraz, Dhruv Jurel, Bharat, Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar, Sundar, Kuldeep, Siraj, Mukesh, Akash Deep.