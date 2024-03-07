Advertisement

Cricket is often called the ‘Gentleman's Game’ because of the mutual respect the players and umpires share for each other. And one more incident has been added to that series. A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which something interesting has happened, and viewers are not able to understand the reason behind it.



In this video, the stage was set, the bowler was ready on his run up to bowl, and the batsman was ready to take his guard. The bowler started his strides towards the pitch and bowled a short ball out of the off-stump. The batsman judged the delivery perfectly and left the ball while trying to play a backdoor defence.



But things turned after the ball when the umpire gave the batsman out. The users in the comment section are still surprised. The ball was miles away from the bat; nobody from the opposition team appealed, but still he was given out. Moreover, the batsman also walked out without any discussion with the umpire. The video has got more than 9.5 lakh views.

One person in comments disclosed the whole matter and what the reason was that this batsman walked out. He said, “This took place in 2007. Actually, the batsman had in fact hit the wicket at the end of the previous over, but the umpire, Ian Gould called the over. It was decided by mutual agreement that the bowler would bowl one delivery, with Gould declaring the batsman out immediately after.”



The batsman was out on the last day but wasn’t given out by the umpire. Both the captains discussed that next, after bowling one ball, the batsman will be given out.



