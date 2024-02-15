English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

Naushad Khan makes BIG REQUEST to Rohit Sharma for Sarfaraz Khan's career, here's what Rohit replied

Ahead of the start of the India vs England 3rd Test, Rohit Sharma greeted the parents of debutant Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz's father made a request to Rohit.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma greets Sarfaraz Khan's father during Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England. | Image:BCCI/X
It was a proud moment for the parents of Sarfaraz Khan as their son made it to the playing XI of Team India after an extensive struggle and consistency at the domestic circuit. Khan received his debut cap from former national captain, Anil Kumble. Immediately after receiving the India cap, he ran towards his parents to showcase his earning. The emotional moment was captured on camera.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma greets Sarfaraz Khan's parents

The dedication of Sarfaraz and the sacrifices his father Naushad made for the upliftment of the cricketer in Sarfaraz, hasn't gone unnoticed. Ahead of the start of the 3rd India vs England Test, skipper Rohit Sharma also met the parents of Sarfaraz, and during the meeting some sincere moments generated. A video has come out from the official social media handles of BCCI, showcasing what playing for India means to Sarfaraz. The video also brings forward the conversation between Sharma and Sarfaraz's parents.

As the leader of the faction, Rohit can be heard saying, "Aapne jo kia wo sabko maalum hai (Whatever you have done it is known to all)". Afterwards, Rohit went to Sarfaraz's mother and said "Congratulations to you too as well." An emotional father then requested Rohit to look after his son, "Sir dhyan rakhna uska (Sir, please take care of him)" To which Rohit Sharma responds, “ Haan bilkul (Yes definitely).”

IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan played a promising knock in his debut innings

After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Sarfaraz Khan came to the crease at a tricky situation where one or two wickets could have changed the outlook of the match, but the debutant held his ground and displayed his mettle. Sarfaraz played with a positive intent and got to his fifty in no time. He was going run-a-ball throughout his innings. His approach kept the pressure on England's bowlers, as runs were coming thick and fast. However, just when everything looked perfect and contemplation towards a debut hundred might have begun, a stroke of bad luck ended the stay of Sarfaraz Khan. A mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja at the stage when he was 99, caused unnecessary urgency which resulted in the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz Khan. Khan perished at 62 and on his way back to the pavilion he received applause from the Rajkot crowd. 
 

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:23 IST

