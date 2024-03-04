Advertisement

The Ambani Family hosting the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has everyone talking. The uber-exclusive event, which was attended by several Indian and International celebrities, also featured sporting personalities. MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and many more were a part of the occasion. Even International cricketers like Sam Curran, Graeme Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Keiron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo were among the ones invited to Jamnagar for the celebration. Bravo, who has been a part of the IPL with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, shared his appreciation for embracing the culture and being a part of one of the grandest pre-wedding festivities.

Dwayne Bravo's humble response to the Ambani's after attending Anant & Radhika's pre-wedding gala at Jamnagar

Dwayne Bravo embraced the Indian culture at the three-day gala at Jamnagar, Gujarat where the Ambani's hosted one of the most pompous pre-wedding celebrations. The Former West Indies skipper felt humbled to be a part of the festivities and thanked the Ambani family for considering him as a family. The Trinidadian cricketer shared a post on Instagram featuring moments from the celebration. The video he shared featured some of his cricketer compatriots and what he got to experience at the pre-wedding bash.

'Keep your head down and work. Don’t take success to your head and failure to your heart. Blessings will continue to find me here #TheAmbaniWedding… Just a little boy from Santa Cruz Trinidad with a dream of playing cricket and make my parents proud. Never ever thought I will be accepted and consider family to one of the wealthiest families in the world! This experience will be something I will remember forever!' Bravo captioned on Instagram.

While he is currently not in the IPL, the star cricketer has been making rounds at MLC and ILT20 for the Texas Super Kings and the MI Emirates, respectively. Dwayne Bravo left the PSL mid-way to join the Ambani family's celebration. The Trinidadian cricketer is still a fan-favourite in India, and it can be vividly seen where his priorities lie straight.