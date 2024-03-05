English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

New York Cricket Stadium that will host India vs Pakistan game unveiled ahead of T20 World Cup

The project in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan, has started this week, with site fencing erected and work to the outfield underway.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
New York Cricket Stadium
New York Cricket Stadium | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

The cutting-edge 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium which will host eight ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches in New York has today been unveiled.

The project in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, 30 miles east of Manhattan, has started this week, with site fencing erected and work to the outfield now underway. The stadium, which will be completed within three months, will have a capacity for 34,000 fans across premium and general admission seating as well as VIP and hospitality suites, including a party deck and cabanas to host the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever.

Advertisement

Though a world first for cricket, modular stadiums are used regularly in other sports, including Formula 1, Golf and the Olympic Games providing fans with every facility they would expect at a global sporting event.

The stadium has been designed by Populous, a world-class sports and entertainment venue architecture firm, that has designed some of the world's most iconic stadia, including Yankee Stadium in New York; the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad; and English Premier League venue, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. In New York, they are the architect of record for both the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Arena Event Services brings expertise from other global sporting events and will provide and install the stadium infrastructure whilst the USA based international sports procurement firm The Parker Company will project manage the build on behalf of T20 Inc.

Advertisement

The venue which is a stone’s throw away from New York City will have a dedicated fan zone with a variety of food and beverage outlets and global leading media and broadcast areas, promising to provide a world-class experience for all guests at the biggest ICC event ever.

Sustainability is key to the project with the grandstands used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix being repurposed for the T20 World Cup venue with work on the infrastructure scheduled to commence in February.

Advertisement

The wicket, which is a drop-in square – the type used around the world including at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park – is currently being curated in Florida and will be transported by road to New York in early May. The development of the pitches is being undertaken by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval Head Curator Damian Hough, while the outfield is being delivered by the LandTek Group, US-based sports turf experts who have worked with the New York Yankees and New York Mets as well as Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields.

Fans will have their opportunity to be a part of history by attending a festival of cricket and seeing the world’s best players in action, with eight ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches hosted at the venue between 3 and 12 June including one of the sport’s biggest rivalries India against Pakistan, and host USA versus India.

Advertisement

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: “We are excited to be unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. It is an incredibly important milestone in the lead up to the biggest ICC event ever, with work commencing on the stadium which will be able to accommodate 34,000 cricket fans.

“We are partnering with world-class suppliers to deliver the modular stadium to ensure that players and fans can enjoy an unforgettable experience across the eight matches in New York in June this year.”

Advertisement

For more information on fixtures please visit t20worldcup.com.

Timelines

Advertisement

Demarcation of site in Nassau County - Underway

Commencement of preparatory turf works – Week beginning (W/B) 22 January

Advertisement

Delivery of stadium materials – W/B 29 January

Commencement of stadium construction – W/B 5 February

Advertisement

Commencement of construction of drop in pitch area – W/B 1 April

Commencement of turfing of outfield – W/B 29 April

Advertisement

Installation of drop in trays/pitches – W/B 6 May

Stadium construction completion – W/B 6 May

Advertisement

Completion of testing and commissioning – W/B 13 May

Test event – W/B 27 May

Advertisement

First match - Sri Lanka v South Africa – 3 June

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

4 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

6 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

20 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Match begins

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Former India bowler with best figures in List A cricket retires

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Budding kabaddi stars from across Maharashtra to take centre stage

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  4. Chennai: Madurai AIIMS Construction Work Begins Today After Much Delay

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. House of the Dragon Season 2 To Release On This Date

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo