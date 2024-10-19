Published 17:58 IST, October 19th 2024
New Zealand close in on Test win on Indian soil after 36 years despite Sarfaraz, Pant heroics
The last time New Zealand won a Test match in India was way back in 1989 when Sir Richard Hadlee was still an active Test cricketer and got 10 wickets at the Wankhede to ensure a huge 136-run win.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India vs New Zealand | Image: BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:58 IST, October 19th 2024