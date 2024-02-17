Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

New Zealand cricket suffers big setback ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, star player set to miss out

New Zealand will regroup and aim to address the gap the player leaves in the team. Finding a suitable replacement will now be an important task for them.

Vishal Tiwari
New Zealand team
New Zealand team | Image:ICC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Zealand cricket faces a significant setback as fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and is set to spend up to a year on the sidelines due to a recurring back injury.

Jamieson's woes continue

Kyle Jamieson, who showcased his talent with six wickets in the first Test against South Africa, experienced soreness and was subsequently sidelined from the second match. Further scans revealed a stress fracture in his back, reminiscent of the one he underwent surgery on last year. 

While surgery isn't necessary this time, a lengthy recovery period is unavoidable. Jamieson is expected to miss out on crucial matches for New Zealand this year including in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

Advertisement

“The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff, and medical professionals,” Jamieson said.

“I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age, I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me,” he added. 

Advertisement

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment but also praised Kyle Jamieson's determination, vowing full support during his recovery process. 

“We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get. On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead," Stead said.

Advertisement

Despite Jamieson's absence posing a setback, New Zealand will regroup and aim to address the gap he leaves in the team. Finding a suitable replacement and making adjustments to the bowling attack will be crucial as they pursue success in the upcoming World Cup.

 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: ENG eyes to gain momentum

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Stones Pelted at Ex-MP Nilesh Rane's Car

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Christopher Nolan Reveals Why Michael Caine Turned Down Oppenheimer

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Mourinho delivers response to Sneijder's claim 2010 2010 Ballon d’Or

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. BJP Questions Congress' Silence on Sandeshkhali

    Politics News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo