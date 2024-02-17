Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:15 IST
New Zealand cricket suffers big setback ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, star player set to miss out
New Zealand will regroup and aim to address the gap the player leaves in the team. Finding a suitable replacement will now be an important task for them.
New Zealand cricket faces a significant setback as fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and is set to spend up to a year on the sidelines due to a recurring back injury.
Jamieson's woes continue
Kyle Jamieson, who showcased his talent with six wickets in the first Test against South Africa, experienced soreness and was subsequently sidelined from the second match. Further scans revealed a stress fracture in his back, reminiscent of the one he underwent surgery on last year.
While surgery isn't necessary this time, a lengthy recovery period is unavoidable. Jamieson is expected to miss out on crucial matches for New Zealand this year including in the T20 World Cup 2024.
“The last few days have been some of my most challenging but I am hugely grateful for the support I’ve received from my partner, family, teammates, support staff, and medical professionals,” Jamieson said.
“I know injuries are part of life as a cricketer and at my age, I am hopeful I still have many more playing days ahead of me,” he added.
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment but also praised Kyle Jamieson's determination, vowing full support during his recovery process.
“We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get. On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead," Stead said.
Despite Jamieson's absence posing a setback, New Zealand will regroup and aim to address the gap he leaves in the team. Finding a suitable replacement and making adjustments to the bowling attack will be crucial as they pursue success in the upcoming World Cup.
Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:15 IST
