Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

New Zealand Cricket to send security team to Pakistan ahead of bilateral T20I series

This move comes after a previous security threat led to the abrupt return of the New Zealand white-ball squad from Rawalpindi in September 2021.

Vishal Tiwari
New Zealand and Pakistan
New Zealand and Pakistan | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
New Zealand Cricket has confirmed plans to dispatch a security delegation to Pakistan ahead of their upcoming five-match T20I series scheduled for April this year. This is series will serve as preparation for both Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the marquee ICC T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in June. 

New Zealand to send security team to Pakistan

According to a reliable source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the delegation will comprise security expert Reg Dickason, well-known for his role as a consultant for the ICC and various cricket boards during recent visits to Pakistan by top-tier teams. Joining him will be Heath Mills, a senior official from the New Zealand Players Association.

The visit, scheduled for early March, will focus on assessing security arrangements in Lahore and Rawalpindi, the likely venues for the matches. This series holds significance as it marks a return visit following Pakistan's recent tour to New Zealand, where they played five T20Is in January.

During their stay, the delegation will inspect match venues, and team hotels, and hold meetings with government and security officials to ensure robust security plans are in place for the visiting side. This move comes after a previous security threat led to the abrupt return of the New Zealand white-ball squad from Rawalpindi in September 2021, resulting in the cancellation of a much-anticipated series. 

However, subsequent successful tours by England, Australia, and New Zealand for Test, ODI, and T20I series, demonstrate a renewed commitment to international cricket in Pakistan. Last year, Pakistan even hosted the first phase of the 2023 Asia Cup, in which India did not participate. India played their matches in Sri Lanka. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also looking to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in the country, where teams from all across the world are expected to participate. The PCB is currently busy hosting the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

