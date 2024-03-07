×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test Live Streaming: How to watch in India, Australia, & UK?

Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the contest thanks to their 172-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test match in Wellington.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia Beat New Zealand in First Test
New Zealand vs Australia | Image:Cricketaustralia
New Zealand and Australia are all set to play the second Test of their two-match series starting March 8 in Christchurch. Australia are currently 1-0 ahead in the contest thanks to their 172-run victory in the first Test in Wellington. The Kiwis will look to bounce back in the second Test match to avoid a series defeat against their biggest rivals. It will be Kane Williamson and Tim Southee's 100th Test match for their country. 

When and where will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

The second Test match between New Zealand and Australia is scheduled to commence on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to kick off at 3:30 am IST.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match in India?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match can be streamed live on Amazon Prime in India. However, there won't be any live broadcast of the match on television channels in India.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match in Australia?

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match can be watched live on Fox Cricket in Australia. In New Zealand, the match will be available on TVNZ 1.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test match in the UK?

In the UK, fans can watch the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and Australia on TNT Sports.

New Zealand vs Australia Test series: Squads

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (w), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

