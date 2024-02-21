Updated February 21st, 2024 at 07:57 IST
New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch the 1st T20I match live in India, NZ & AUS?
Australia vs. New Zealand: 1st T20 Live Streaming: For three T20Is vying for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, Mitchell Santner's team will host the Aussies.
With the arrival of the men from Down Under for a multi-format series, a new chapter in a storied contest is about to be written. Prior to the focus shifting to the two-match Test series, Australia and New Zealand, the two Trans-Tasman adversaries, will square off in a three-match T201 series for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. The T201 series begins at Wellington's Sky Stadium before moving to Auckland for the final two games. Both parties will be closely monitoring the T20 World Cup in order to perfect their arrangements for that massive tournament that will take place in the USA and the Caribbean.
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: Check broadcast, live streaming, timings & other details you need to know
New Zealand vs Australia: T20I Schedule
1st T20I - February 21, 11:40 AM, Sky Stadium, Wellington.
2nd T20I - February 23, 12:40 PM, Eden Park, Auckland.
3rd T20I - February 25, 6:30 AM, Eden Park, Auckland.
When will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match take place?
The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match will take place from Wednesday, February 21st, and will take place from 11:40 AM onwards.
Where will the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match take place?
The New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match will be hosted at the Sky Stadium (Wellington Regional Stadium) in Wellington, New Zealand.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live telecast in India?
Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match live telecast since there is no official broadcaster.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming via Amazon Prime.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in US?
Fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming via ESPN+.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in SA?
Fans in South Africa can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming via Supersport.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in NZ?
Fans in NZ can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match via TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+. The practice will take place from 07:00 AM BST onwards.
How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in AUS?
Fans in Australia can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match via Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket. The practice will take place from 07:10 PM AEDT onwards.
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Full Squad
New Zealand Full Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult
Australia Full Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
