Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 07:14 IST

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch the 2nd T20I match live in India, NZ & AUS?

Australia vs. New Zealand: 2nd T20 Live Streaming: For three T20Is vying for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy, Mitchell Santner's team will host the Aussies.

Pavitra Shome
New Zealand vs Australia
New Zealand vs Australia | Image:X/@BLACKCAPS
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Following the exhilaration of the first encounter, the second T201 between New Zealand and Australia will take place in Auckland's Eden Park. The inaugural T201 between these two Trans-Tasmanian foes was an encounter to treasure, with the visitors scoring a boundary and breaking the hearts of the home crowd. It was a run-fest in which both teams performed admirably, but the Kiwis will need to step up if they are to tie the series. Skipper Mitchell Marsh spearheaded the comeback alongside David Warner, but it was Tim David's brilliant ball striking at the end of the game that sealed them victory. There are still a few contests to go as both teams try to modify things with the T20 World Cup in mind, which is approximately three months away. Can New Zealand maintain their composure on this occasion and equalise the series? Or will Australia win the series with a game in hand? We will find out.

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming: Check broadcast, live streaming, timings & other details you need to know 

When will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match take place? 

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match will take place on Friday, February 23rd, and will take place from 11:40 AM IST onwards. 

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match take place? 

The New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match will be hosted at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia Live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match live telecast since there is no official broadcaster. 

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming via Amazon Prime.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming via ESPN+. The match will take place from 01:10 AM ET onwards.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming in SA?

Fans in South Africa can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T201 Match Live Streaming via Supersport. The match will take place from 08:10 AM onwards.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming in NZ?

Fans in NZ can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20I Match via TVNZ 1 & TVNZ+. The match will take place from 07:10 PM.

How to watch the New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I Match Live Streaming in AUS? 

Fans in Australia can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T201 Match via Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket. The match will take place from 05:10 PM AEDT.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 07:14 IST

