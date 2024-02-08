Advertisement

New Zealand and Pakistan are set to face each other in the T20 2-of 5 series, with New Zealand currently leading 1-0. Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back from a challenging period, while New Zealand will look to maintain their momentum. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested match at ‌Seddon Park.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played today

New Zealand leads the series by 1-0

New Zealand won the 1st T20I by 46 runs

When is the scheduled date for the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on January 14, 2024 (Sunday).

Where is the venue for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match is slated to be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time is the commencement of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM IST.

How can one access the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?

To catch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India, you can tune in to the Amazon Prime app and website.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India will not be available.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in Pakistan?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in Pakistan can be watched on PTV Sports.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in New Zealand?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in New Zealand can be watched onn TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in UK and USA?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in:

USA: ESPN+

UK: TNT.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Predicted XI

NZ Predicted XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears

Pakistan Predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, ftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf