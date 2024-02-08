Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:22 IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch the 2nd T20I match in India, NZ, UK & the USA
Let's take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the New Zealand vs Pakistan match taking place at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Advertisement
New Zealand and Pakistan are set to face each other in the T20 2-of 5 series, with New Zealand currently leading 1-0. Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back from a challenging period, while New Zealand will look to maintain their momentum. It promises to be an exciting and closely contested match at Seddon Park.
3 things you need to know
- New Zealand vs Pakistan will be played today
- New Zealand leads the series by 1-0
- New Zealand won the 1st T20I by 46 runs
Also Read: MS Dhoni turns down a fan's autograph request- WATCH
Advertisement
When is the scheduled date for the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan?
The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on January 14, 2024 (Sunday).
Advertisement
Where is the venue for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match is slated to be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Advertisement
At what time is the commencement of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM IST.
Advertisement
How can one access the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?
To catch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India, you can tune in to the Amazon Prime app and website.
Advertisement
Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in India will not be available.
Advertisement
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar to return to the field of cricket for a one-off match
Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in Pakistan?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in Pakistan can be watched on PTV Sports.
Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in New Zealand?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in New Zealand can be watched onn TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.
Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in UK and USA?
The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match in:
USA: ESPN+
UK: TNT.
Advertisement
New Zealand vs Pakistan: Predicted XI
NZ Predicted XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears
Pakistan Predicted XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, ftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Aamer Jamal, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf
Advertisement
Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire ProposalWorld41 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.