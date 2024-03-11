×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

I targeted Richa's toes on the last delivery: DC's Jess Jonassen

Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen is happy to have executed a perfect block-hole delivery last-up which didn't allow the dangerous Richa Ghosh to tee off during her team's thrilling one-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen
Delhi Capitals Jess Jonassen | Image:WPL
Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen is happy to have executed a perfect block-hole delivery last-up which didn't allow the dangerous Richa Ghosh to tee off during her team's thrilling one-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League .

However, the ace Southern Star spinner cheekily admitted that since she became the holder of 'Purple Cap' for highest wicket-taker, she hasn't been bowling well.

Needing 17 to win off the last over, RCB's Richa hit two huge sixes to bring the equation down to 2 off one ball but the India international, who was already out of breath, couldn't complete a single to take the game into a Super Over with Jonassen hardly giving her any room to manoeuvre.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

