Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen is happy to have executed a perfect block-hole delivery last-up which didn't allow the dangerous Richa Ghosh to tee off during her team's thrilling one-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League .

However, the ace Southern Star spinner cheekily admitted that since she became the holder of 'Purple Cap' for highest wicket-taker, she hasn't been bowling well.

Needing 17 to win off the last over, RCB's Richa hit two huge sixes to bring the equation down to 2 off one ball but the India international, who was already out of breath, couldn't complete a single to take the game into a Super Over with Jonassen hardly giving her any room to manoeuvre.