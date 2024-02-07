English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

'No bigger pride than..': U19 sensation Musheer Khan candidly talks about brother Sarfaraz's advice

India's U19 superstar Musheer Khan reveals what his cricketer brother Sarfaraz said ahead of joining the team for the U19 World Cup in South Africa

Republic Sports Desk
Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan
Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan | Image:TNCA / BCCI
Throughout the Under-19 World Cup, Musheer Khan emerged as a star for Team India as he contributed crucial runs and kept the team in the driver's seat. Much to the likes of his older brother Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer is undoubtedly a standout player and could achieve colossal things in cricket. The Under-19 star wants to achieve the same way his brother did and has opened up on the guidance that his brother gave to him.

3 Things you need to know

  • Musheer Khan is a member of India's U-19 squad in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup
  • The prolific hitter has garnered 334 runs in five games
  • Musheer is the younger brother of Sarfaraz Khan

Musheer Khan applauds brother Sarfaraz, reveals what advice he gave to him 

Musheer Khan has been a revelation in India's dominant campaign in the U-19 World Cup so far, leading the run-scoring charts with 334 runs in five games. Khan spoke highly of his brother, who was part of the India squad for the second Test against England.

“I have learnt a lot from Sarfaraz – right from how he bats to how he is always thinking about winning the game for his team to how he builds his innings,” Musheer told the ICC.

The Under 19 star, who is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 334 runs in five games, spoke upon the advice Sarfaraz gave him before the tournament began.

“The first thing he told me (before the U19 World Cup) was that there is no bigger pride than playing for India. He told me to enjoy myself on the field and whenever I get a chance – be it with the bat or ball – you have to pull the team up in any situation and win the game.

“He told me to play with all my heart because you are representing the country.” 

An absolute star of India's U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, Musheer asserted that he will not be satisfied until the team lifts the winners' trophy. He puts title glory ahead of personal achievements.

“I am happy with my performances but I won't be satisfied until we win the World Cup.” 

“As far as being the highest run-getter, I don't really want to think about it.

Defending champions India will lock horns with hosts South Africa in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

