Published 09:37 IST, November 1st 2024

No Santner, Bumrah as New Zealand opt to bat against India in third and final Test

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final Test on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tom Latham, Rohit Sharma
New Zealand's captain Tom Latham shake hands with India's captain Rohit Sharma after their win against India on the day three of the second cricket test match at the MCA Stadium | Image: AP Photo
