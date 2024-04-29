Advertisement

Cricket enthusiasts and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, slated to take place in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29. As the excitement builds up, cricketing legend Brian Lara has unveiled his predicted 15-member Indian squad for the marquee event during a recent show on Star Sports.

Brian Lara picks his 15 Indian players for T20 World Cup 2024

Led by the dynamic Rohit Sharma, Brian Lara's squad boasts a blend of experience and youthful exuberance, aimed at conquering the pinnacle of T20 cricket. Among the notable inclusions are rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal, the prolific Virat Kohli, the explosive Rishabh Pant, and the versatile Hardik Pandya.

In addition to the established stalwarts, Brian Lara has also shown faith in promising talents such as Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube, recognizing their potential to make a significant impact on the global stage. The inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja adds depth to both the batting and bowling departments, further strengthening the squad's balance.

While some familiar faces like Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal bring their wealth of experience to the table, Lara's squad also features a few surprising picks. Notably, the inclusion of Sandeep Sharma, known for his ability to swing the ball effectively, adds a different dimension to the team's bowling arsenal.

Cricket legend, @BrianLara reveals his 15-member #TeamIndia squad for the upcoming #T20WorldCup2024! 🏏



Which players do you feel should get the #VisaToWorldCup? It's time to voice your choice! ✨



Participate in the biggest opinion poll ever on our social media handles till 1st… pic.twitter.com/7hTeXQb8wu — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia)

However, Brian Lara's squad also raises eyebrows with the omission of established players like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj. While their absence may come as a surprise to some, Lara's selection reflects a focus on current form and suitability for the T20 format.

With speculation rife about the appointment of India's vice-captain for the tournament, there are reports suggesting that either Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant could assume the role, complementing Rohit Sharma's leadership on the field. As cricket enthusiasts await the official announcement of India's squad by the BCCI in the first week of May, Lara's predictions provide an intriguing glimpse into the potential composition of the team set to vie for T20 World Cup glory.

Brian Lara's Predicted Indian Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Yadav

