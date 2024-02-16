Advertisement

In the third Test between India and England, India scored 445 runs in the first innings. At the end of day two, England trailed by 238 runs with a score of 207/2. Ben Duckett scored an undefeated 133*, and Ollie Pope added 39 runs before being removed by Mohammed Siraj. R. Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were prominent bowlers for India, each taking one wicket. India feels confident in their chances of winning the match, while England will challenge the hosts at home.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's one-in-a-million reaction to R Ashwin's big feat

Advertisement

R Ashwin does not intend to chase Anil Kumble’s feat after incredible achievement in Rajkot

Ravichandran Ashwin is satisfied after becoming only the second Indian bowler to reach 500 Test wickets. After dismissing England opener Zak Crawley during the last session of day two, Ashwin joined the select group of bowlers who have accomplished this extraordinary accomplishment, known as 'Mount 500' in Test cricket history. Despite his success, the 37-year-old spinner has no desire to break Anil Kumble's national record of 619 wickets. Ashwin remarked that he has no special ambition of breaking Kumble's record and is content with his existing accomplishments.

Advertisement

“The very simple answer is ‘no’… 120 wickets away. Every day is what I want to live for, and, I'm 37 years old. I don't know what's in store next,” Ashwin told the media here after stumps on the second day. “What's in store for the next two months? You play this series and then what lies ahead, you really don't know. “I don't want to really jump the gun. I've kept it this way for the last 4-5 years and it's been very simple and it's worked for me. Why change anything that's working for you?” Ashwin added. “It's been a very long journey. I don't exactly know where to begin because I was an accidental spinner. I wanted to be a batter all along. Life gave me a chance. “When I walked into the CSK dressing room, Muttiah Muralitharan didn't want to bowl (with) the new ball and eventually I got tossed the new ball. “I had a reasonable first-class (cricket) start to my life. (The) first-class career was pretty good. But nevertheless, the stage in the IPL made me made me visible to a lot of people and I eventually got my Test debut. “People doubted me whether I could be a Test bowler and 10-13 years later… not bad, not a bad achievement. I'm pretty glad,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement