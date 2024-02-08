Advertisement

The Women's Premier League will be in action and will feature some of the World's top female cricketers in action. Among them is the accomplished Sri Lankan player Chamari Athapaththu, who has had a solid 2023. However, her snub from the WPL 2024 Auction left the cricket fans flabbergasted. Given Athapaththu's accomplishments, the snub also surprised her. But she has opened up on facing rejections in her career.

SL's Chamari Athapaththu says she can't control things but intends to thrive in it

Chamari Athapaththu, the captain of the 'ICC women's ODI team of the Year 2023' and Women's Big Bash League's second-highest scorer Athapaththu was not picked in the auction held in December 2023. But she was subsequently roped in by the UP Warriorz after England's Lauren Bell pulled out from the competition. In a virtual interaction, Athapaththu said that not being selected initially during the WPL auction for the second season surprised her, but rejections motivate her.

"I was not shocked. I was surprised because they didn't pick me after the auction, but these things are not in my control. I think (about) what I can control," said the Sri Lanka player

"I always think (about) what I can control; I can control my batting and my bowling. I take these decisions in good spirit and do my best. If someone asks me, 'are you coming?' Then I say, 'okay, I'll come'. If someone requests, I can accept that request," Athapaththu added.

Athapaththu added that she intends to flourish in challenging circumstances and wants to prove her doubters wrong.

The Women's Premier League season 02 is all set to commence on February 23rd, 2024, with the Defending Champions, Mumbai Indians competing in the opening match against Delhi Capitals.

(With Inputs from PTI)