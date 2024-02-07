Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Not just Indians, even David Warner is celebrating Ram Temple in Ayodhya with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants

The Ram Temple consecration was held in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, at the place where Ram is believed to have born.

Vishal Tiwari
David Warner
David Warner | Image:Instagram/DavidWarner
The Pran Pratishtha for Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya on January 22. The event was attended by prominent personalities from all across the world including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came in a helicopter to perform the rituals. PM Modi was also the patron for the ceremony and even gave a speech after the Pran Pratishtha.  

David Warner celebrates Ram Temple consecration

Australian cricketer David Warner on Monday celebrated the consecration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple by sharing a heartwarming post on social media. Warner shared an AI-generated image of Lord Rama on his official Instagram handle. He shared the picture with a caption that read, “Jai Sri Ram INDIA.”

 

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 19:12 IST

