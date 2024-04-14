Advertisement

In the world of cricket, the future of One-Day International (ODI) cricket appears to be hanging by a thread. While some may argue that ODI cricket is far from dead, there are growing concerns about its survival in the coming decade. These concerns were highlighted during the opening match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, held at India's colossal Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5.

Expectations were high as cricket enthusiasts anticipated a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand. However, what transpired was disheartening. Despite affordable ticket prices of just Rs 1,000 and thousands of free tickets distributed by the organizers, the stadium wore a desolate, eerie look. Social media quickly filled with images and videos depicting the empty seats, prompting widespread criticism of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their planning and ticketing mismanagement.

Bavuma on challenges faced by ODI cricket

As the tournament moves to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 7 for the clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka, concerns persist.

South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledged the challenges faced by ODI cricket. He emphasized the need for players to cherish the opportunity to represent their country amidst the allure of lucrative T20 franchise leagues. Cricketing organizations worldwide are attempting to adapt to this trend, striving to ensure that players continue to take pride in wearing their national colors and don't take such opportunities for granted.

"I think it can be a tricky or challenging one. I don't know if it's my job as the captain to inspire the guys to play ODI cricket but I think my biggest thing is that when the guys have that opportunity to play for the country, they give it their all. It's becoming tougher and tougher for I guess guys to overlook the opportunity of the lucrativeness of playing in franchise T20 leagues," Bavuma said during the pre-match press conference on October 6.

"And that's just the real thing. I think organisations around the countries, at least for cricket South Africa, what I know, are trying to get ahead of that trend. Maybe that trend is already gone, but they are trying to accommodate those individuals who have those opportunities of playing their trades outside of just playing for South Africa. But yeah, I think for me, it's when you're within the team and you have that opportunity to wear that patch, that you do it with honour, you do it with pride, and you don't take anything for granted."

South Africa have been somewhat overshadowed by the buzz surrounding other powerhouse teams like India, Australia, England, and New Zealand. Many former cricketers have identified these four nations as the top contenders in the tournament. However, Bavuma believes that his team possesses a unique strength in its character and resilience. Bavuma expressed his confidence in the South African squad, emphasizing their determination and willingness to step up in pressure situations. He highlighted the team's collective character as their primary asset, noting that they are unafraid of crucial moments and are ready to seize opportunities.

"I think, probably not so much from the skill point of view, because I think all the teams have match winners within, at their disposal, whether it be batting or bowling. I think for us, the biggest thing is our character. You'll hear a lot of guys speak about our resilience. I think that's something that really stands for us in good point. There's also a willingness or desire from guys to put in the big performances for the team," Bavuma said.

"That's at least something that I felt in the last couple of months. So, I think that's something that we will be leaning towards, guys not shying away from those pressure moments, going towards them, and really grabbing the opportunity or the game by the scruff of its neck. So, I think yeah more from a personality of the team, that's probably where our strength is- our resilience and our willingness and desire to make a play for the team."

One of the standout performers for South Africa in recent times has been Heinrich Klaassen, whom Bavuma praised for his exceptional batting form. Bavuma acknowledged Klaassen's role in anchoring the middle order of the team's batting lineup and credited the top-order batters, including Quinton de Kock, himself, and Rassie van der Dussen, for providing a solid platform.

"Heinrich Klaassen is walking on water at the moment with the way he's been batting. He's obviously a big player, a big player for us. He's been part of our group for a number of years and he's truly shown why there's been so much faith and backing in his ability. Obviously, he comes in and he marshals that middle order of our batting and I guess his success, not to take credit away from it, but his success is probably largely due to the platform that it gets from the guys who come in just be at the top of the order whether it be Quinton whether it be myself whether it be Rassie at the top three so I think it's important that those guys do their jobs so guys like Klaassen even a guy like David [Miller], Aiden [Markram] can go out and do what we expect and want them to do," Bavuma said.

South Africa is set to kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a match against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 7, starting at 2 PM IST.