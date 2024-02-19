Advertisement

England came back to India after their mid-series break intending to spin the Test series in their favour. But Team India fought back with valor despite running into some problems in the third Test match. At the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Team India secured one of their grandest red-ball wins over the English Team. The Men in Blue received praise from all over after their win, in which many records were made. On the contrary, England dealt with criticism, and Nasser Hussain did not hold back either.

Also Read: CAB felicitates Bengal cricket stalwart Manoj Tiwary as he retires from first-class cricket

Advertisement

Nasser Hussain says England needs to fight back from third-Test humiliation in Rajkot

Hammered would be an understatement when it comes to England's loss to India in the third Test match. The Host side mauled the visitors on a flat pitch that eventually turned in their favour as days went by. India ran into a problem when R Ashwin had to race back to Chennai due to a family emergency, and they were left with a ten-man side. But the Englishmen could not capitalize on the pivotal moments that could have turned the tide for the team. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain got vocal over England not capitalizing on the crucial openings.

Advertisement

"When Ravichandran Ashwin is missing, When Ravindra Jadeja is being eased back into cricket by his captain. When Root's nemesis of recent times Jasprit Bumrah is playing his third Test in a row amid talk of needing a rest, I would question the timing of it," Nasser Hussain wrote in his DailyMail column.

By driving Bumrah into a second spell and forcing Jadeja to bowl more and more, Nasser also emphasised that Bazball is not just about assault and that one must also absorb pressure. England may have caused India to miss Ashwin, but that did not happen.

Advertisement

"There were echoes of the second Ashes Test match at Lord's last summer, when Nathan Lyon hobbled out for the series during the first innings and England messed up with their happy hooking, failing to beat half a dozen Australian fielders posted in the deep. Not smart cricket.

Team India players Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel make an appeal to the umpire for lbw against Ben Stokes in the third IND vs ENG Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot | Image: BCCI

"When the opposition has a bowler down, recognise the opportunity to grind out a score and boss the game," The former English skipper added.

Advertisement

Also Read: MI Emirates’ batting brilliance overpowers Dubai Capitals by 45 runs to emerge as ILT20’s new champs

Team India will now face the visiting Englishmen in the fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from February 23rd to 27th, 2024.