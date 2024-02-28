Advertisement

Outlining role clarity for every player while also stressing adaptability is part of the RCB approach under coach Luke Williams. Renuka Singh Thakur’s primary role is to swing the new ball upfront and provide breakthroughs, and she did exactly that on Tuesday night, striking twice early to set up the second win in two WPL games for RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against their Gujarat opponents.

Sophie Molineux, who took three wickets herself after Renuka’s new-ball burst, said that the India pacer had set the tone for RCB right from the start in both their matches so far. “Yeah, Renuka has been incredible both games and playing against her for India, she's just so reliable and it's great to be on the same team as her.

“She swings the ball beautifully at the front and I think she's really set the tone for us in both games. To be able to control the powerplay is a big thing in T20 cricket and she's done that twice now and I can see her continuing to do that,” Molineux said.

Named the Player of the Match, Renuka said after the game that this spell of 2/14 had been her best since her comeback from injury. Skipper Smriti Mandhana deployed swing from both ends at the start, with Sophie Devine complementing Renuka and conceding just 12 runs from her four overs.

Exemplifying coach Williams’ adaptability mantra, this was a different approach from RCB’s first game, when they had used spin from one end in the powerplay. Speaking about RCB’s flexibility, Molineux said, “Yeah, I feel like in T20 cricket as a bowler you need to be really clear on what your strengths are and what you can bring to the team. And I think Luke and all the staff have been really clear with each bowler with what their roles are going to be and also at the same time be willing to adapt like we did today.

“We had a completely different look to our powerplay where we were really pace-heavy. So yeah, I think that's all a part of T20 cricket, especially just being really clear on your own individual plans and where that fits in with the team and being able to change on the fly,” Molineux said.

Sitting at the top of the WPL table now, RCB will take on the team from Delhi in their third match on Thursday evening at their home ground.