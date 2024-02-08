Advertisement

The Indian Cricket Team will seek to keep a strong case in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies. The Men in Blue lost the ODI World Cup Final to Australia despite having an unbeaten run in the group stage. To keep their hopes up, the selectors could pick the veterans for the job, namely Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both have been announced for an upcoming series. But the move has incited criticism from a former India cricketer

3 things you need to know

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be a part of the squad that will face Afghanistan in a T20I series

Kohli and Rohit will make their return to International T20Is after more than a year

Both players could be the frontrunners for the T20 World Cup selection

Former Team India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has critiqued the selectors' decision to bring Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20I format. While speaking to Star Sports, Dasgupta said he was surprised that the team hasn't moved on from Kohli and Rohit, and that they have gone to square one with their move. The former cricketer also said that the chances for youngsters like Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and more may miss out despite their solid spell in recent memory.

"Someone like Rinku Singh will miss out. You have to pick one between Jitesh and Samson. I am talking about the T20 World Cup going forward. Rinku and Yashasvi had both impressed a lot, especially the former, because he plays a very specific and unique role and there aren't much competitors for that spot as well. You will get plenty of top-order batters, but there are rarely batters who can perform at No. 7 or 8. Rinku and Tilak might play against Afghanistan, but going forward, when Hardik and Surya will be available, I feel Rinku and Tilak will both miss out," Dasgupta said.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action for Team India | Image: AP



Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the T20Is during the Afghanistan series is an indication that both will gear up for the T20 World Cup to keep their case. Will Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal receive their call-up for the World Cup? It is subject to witness.