English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Now, UK govt cries foul over Shoaib Bashir issue: 'We expect India to treat British citizens fairly'

IND vs ENG: The 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir, who plays for Somerset in the English county, was with the England squad in Abu Dhabi but couldn't proceed to India.

Republic Sports Desk
Shoaib Bashir
Shoaib Bashir | Image:(@englandcricket/X.com)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India vs England: The UK government on Wednesday stated that India should treat British citizens "fairly" when they apply for visas after off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival for the five-match Test series was delayed due to lingering issues relating to his travel documents.

The 20-year-old Bashir, who plays for Somerset in the English county, was with the England squad in Abu Dhabi but couldn't proceed to India as he is yet to be granted visa. His family is of Pakistani heritage. 

Advertisement

"The specifics of this case are a matter for Shoaib Bashir and the Indian Government. But we absolutely expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa process," a spokesperson of the British government was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have previously raised the issues British citizens with Pakistani heritage experience applying for visas with the Indian High Commission in London." England captain Ben Stokes had earlier in the day said that he's "devastated" that the visa issues had forced Bashir to return home from the team's training base in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Bashir, who is a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting here on Thursday.

"Yeah, so he's back in London now. So, hopefully, we're going to see him back in India over the weekend. The feelings we have towards it (the visa episode) hasn't changed. It's obviously a frustrating situation," Stokes said in the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"You know, we had announced our squad mid-December. Now, it's January 24 and we still don't have a reason for Shoaib's absence here...hopefully, we can get over and he can also just concentrate on the rest of his tour," he added.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos5 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement