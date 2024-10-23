sb.scorecardresearch

Published 16:15 IST, October 23rd 2024

New Zealand’s Chad Bowes Smashes Fastest Double Ton in List A Cricket

New Zealand's big-hitting opener Chad Bowes smashed the fastest double hundred in List A cricket on Wednesday, reaching the mark in just 103 balls to shatter the record held by India's Narayan Jagadeesan and Australian Travis Head.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chad Bowes
Chad Bowes | Image: X


13:56 IST, October 23rd 2024

Cricket News