Published 16:15 IST, October 23rd 2024
New Zealand’s Chad Bowes Smashes Fastest Double Ton in List A Cricket
New Zealand's big-hitting opener Chad Bowes smashed the fastest double hundred in List A cricket on Wednesday, reaching the mark in just 103 balls to shatter the record held by India's Narayan Jagadeesan and Australian Travis Head.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chad Bowes | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:56 IST, October 23rd 2024