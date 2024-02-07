Advertisement

Pakistan have been having a torrid tour of Australia and New Zealand. After losing all Test matches against Australia, Pakistan are now 0-4 down in the T20I series against New Zealand. They lost the fourth NZ vs PAK T20I also after failing to put up a challenging total on the board. Mitchell again helped New Zealand chase down the PAK total with ease.

However, there was an incident in the third T20I that became a big topic of discussion when Mohammad Rizwan had a comical moment. Pakistan needed to score 176 runs off 86 balls and Rizwan hit a Matt Henry delivery on his backfoot. Rizwan lost his balance and his bat while running. While running, Rizwan tried to take a double but without a bat, he had to stretch his hand out to reach the non-striker's crease. However, in a hurry to complete a run, Rizwan was guilty of not going over the crease as he touched the ground before the popping crease. The hilarious scenes set the social media alight with fans making fun of the situation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India look for winning start in U-19 World Cup opener against Bangladesh

It wasn't just the fans, as Shikhar Dhawan also joined in on the action as he trolled Rizwan for the run on his X account. Here's Dhawan's hilarious reaction:-

Advertisement

Pakistan scored 158 runs in the fourth T20I with Rizwan hitting 90. NZ chased down the total in 18.1 overs with Mitchell hitting 72 and Glenn Phillip scoring 70 runs.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl Friday in the fourth Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Hagley Oval. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to field in the three previous matches in the series and Pakistan fell short in each subsequent run chase. New Zealand had a winning 3-0 lead in the series after taking the first match by 46 runs, the second by 21 runs and the third by 45 runs. Pakistan made one change Friday, naming Sahibzada Farhan in place of Azam Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar returns to bowl after more than 12 years, shows he still has MAGICAL powers

New Zealand was without Devon Conway, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at the team hotel along with bowling coach Andre Adams. Will Young joined the New Zealand lineup in Conway’s place. Fast bowler Adam Milne also returned, replacing spinner Ish Sodhi.

Advertisement

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitch Santner (captain), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Advertisement

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Chris Brown, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

Advertisement

(with AP inputs)