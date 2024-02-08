Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

'Old Bhuvi is back': Fans could not keep calm as Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks 8 wickets on Ranji Return

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made a thumping return to the domestic circuit. The right-armer picks up an 8-wicket haul in a Ranji match against Bengal.

Prateek Arya
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After returning to the Ranji circuit after 6 years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has instantly made the batsmen dance as per the beats of his swing bowling. The right-arm-pacer took an 8-wicket haul in the ongoing match between UP and Bengal. Courtesy of Bhuvi's splendid bowling, Bengal bowled out for 188, yet they are in the driver's seat.

3 things you need to know

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his return to the Ranji Trophy
  • Kumar picked up an 8-wicket haul in his comeback match
  • He finished with the figures of 8 for 41

Brilliant Bhuvneshwar snares 8 on his return

The Ranji 2023/24 season is in full swing and players all over the country are vying to make a mark in one of the premier domestic tournaments. Seemingly carrying the same motive, veteran India bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the Ranji Trophy by storm. Playing for UP, Kumar snared away with 8 dismissals and gave away just 41 runs.

Cricket world reacts to the extraordinary show of Bhuvi

Upon witnessing the brilliance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fans on social media could not keep calm and expressed the desire to watch him again in the Indian outfit. Here are a few of the many reactions.

While Bhuvneshwar has been exceptional on one end, Uttar Pradesh are still not anywhere close to a comfortable position. After being bowled out at a meagre total of 60, UP have a monumental task of dealing with the trail of 128 runs.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

