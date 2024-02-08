Advertisement

After returning to the Ranji circuit after 6 years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has instantly made the batsmen dance as per the beats of his swing bowling. The right-arm-pacer took an 8-wicket haul in the ongoing match between UP and Bengal. Courtesy of Bhuvi's splendid bowling, Bengal bowled out for 188, yet they are in the driver's seat.

3 things you need to know

Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes his return to the Ranji Trophy

Kumar picked up an 8-wicket haul in his comeback match

He finished with the figures of 8 for 41

Brilliant Bhuvneshwar snares 8 on his return

The Ranji 2023/24 season is in full swing and players all over the country are vying to make a mark in one of the premier domestic tournaments. Seemingly carrying the same motive, veteran India bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken the Ranji Trophy by storm. Playing for UP, Kumar snared away with 8 dismissals and gave away just 41 runs.

.@BhuviOfficial on fire 🔥



A five-wicket haul and he's taken all 5⃣ Bengal wickets to fall so far. What a splendid spell 👌👌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy | #UPvBEN



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/yRqgNJxmLY pic.twitter.com/Dqu0OgJMk0 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 12, 2024

Cricket world reacts to the extraordinary show of Bhuvi

Upon witnessing the brilliance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, fans on social media could not keep calm and expressed the desire to watch him again in the Indian outfit. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Bhuvi is back with a bang 🔥👏 — Ƥ (@Pallette_) January 13, 2024

Old bhuvi is back 🫠 — Aditya Sahay (@__Common__Man) January 13, 2024

Bring him back @rahuldravid. You guys are selecting Avesh Khan. Bhuvi even with 100 kmph speed is better than him https://t.co/LI5FuGV3YC — circuit 🇦🇺 poet (@being_circuit3) January 13, 2024

8 wickets for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Ranji Trophy 🔥🔥🔥❤️

Grabing 8 wickets on Indian pitches by a fast bowler is not an easy task for any other fast bowler

A great comeback 👏👏👏#RanjiTrophy#INDvsENG #Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/AlQVpA9bYO — ANKIT SHARMA🇮🇳🙏 (@Anqitsharma) January 13, 2024

While Bhuvneshwar has been exceptional on one end, Uttar Pradesh are still not anywhere close to a comfortable position. After being bowled out at a meagre total of 60, UP have a monumental task of dealing with the trail of 128 runs.