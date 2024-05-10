Omkar Salvi was on Friday retained as the head coach of the Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai team,while Sanjay Patil was named the chairman of selectors in place of Raju Kulkarni, who will now head Mumbai Cricket Association’s Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC).

The MCA in an announcement for the 2024-25 season said that Patil, a former Mumbai cricketer who played 33 first-class matches from 1989-90 to 1993-94, will head the senior men’s and U-23 selection committee with other members being Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackrey, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligati.

Former Mumbai and Baroda player Rajesh Pawar, who was also a part of formerly Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, will be the head coach for Mumbai’s men’s U-23 team.

Dinesh Lad was named the head coach of the men’s U-19 team whereas Deepak Jadhav was named the chairman of selectors, with Mandar Phadke, Umesh Gotkhindkar, Bhavin Thakkar and Piyush Soneji being the other members.

For Mumbai’s senior women’s side, Sunetra Paranjape was named the head coach and Ajay Kadam was given the same role with the women’s U-23 team.

Laya Francis was named the chairperson of the women’s senior and U-23 teams with other members being Seema Pujare, Shraddha Chavan, Sheetal Sakru and Kalpana Cardoso.

Sarvesh Damle was named the women’s U-19 team head coach with Sunita Singh as the chairperson of selectors. Aparna Chavan, Sangeeta Kamat, Veena Paralkar and Kalpana Murkar are the other selection committee members.

Other appointments: Men’s U-16 - Head coach: Sandesh Kawle; Selectors: Onkar Khanvilkar (chairman), Jayprakash Jadhav, Prashant Sawant, Kersi Pavri, Amol Bhalekar.

Men’s U-14 - Head coach: Nilesh Masurkar; Selectors: Ravi Kulkarni (chairman), Zulfiqar Parkar, Rohan Raje, Azim Khan, Santosh Jagtap.

Women’s U-15: Head coach: Aparna Kambli; Selectors: Manish More (chairman), Ashish Mahadeshwar, Swati Patil, Nancy Daruwala, Nilima Patil.